Former Vikings LB Ben Leber reacts to Kirk Cousins heading to Atlanta and adding to defense

Former Vikings linebacker and radio analyst Ben Leber spoke with KSTP Sports about the busy day for the Vikings. As of this publishing just four-and-a-half hours into free agency, QB Kirk Cousins is off to Atlanta on a 4-year deal.

The Vikings made three additions on defense: pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and Eden Prairie native and former Gophers LB Blake Cashman. Greenard and Cashman come from Houston, while Van Ginkel played under defensive coordinator Brian Flores in Miami.

Leber is the host of KSTP-TV afternoon show Twin Cities Live.