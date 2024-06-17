Gophers coach Johnson talks summer workouts, Garcia, NIL, and more

4th-year Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson met with reporters on Monday, including KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

The Gophers are a week into summer workouts. It’s a roster with 10 new players, including two of which who have seen action in over 100 D-I games. That’s Charlotte transfer guard and Minneapolis native Lu’Cye Patterson and New Mexico State transfer Femi Odukale. He also played at Seton Hall and Pitt.

The leader of the team is returning forward Dawson Garcia. He averaged 17.6 points per game last year, and is the top returning scorer in the Big Ten. Johnson noted that Garcia should be in the mix for Big Ten Player of the Year.

Johnson was asked a lot about paying players and how collegiate athletics feels a lot like the pros right now. He said he continues to adapt and embrace change.