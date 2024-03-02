Gophers coach Johnson, guard Christie preview Saturday’s game vs. Penn State

The Gophers men’s basketball team will have a chance to get back to .500 in the Big Ten when they host Penn State on Saturday. The Gophers won at Penn State earlier this year.

KSTP spoke with coach Ben Johnson and guard Cam Christie on Friday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson and Christie preview the game vs. PSU***

Below is a preview of Saturday’s game from the Associated Press:

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Dawson Garcia scored 29 points in Minnesota’s 105-97 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Golden Gophers have gone 15-3 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Nittany Lions are 8-10 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Minnesota is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.0 Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.