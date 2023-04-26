Baldelli talks more injury news for starting pitcher Kenta Maeda

Sports

Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda continues to have a rocky return from Tommy John surgery. For the third time in four games Maeda left a pitching start with an injury concern.

Wednesday afternoon, Maeda was tagged with 10 earned runs, off 11 hits in three innings pitched in a 12-6 loss to the Yankees at Target Field. Maeda didn’t get out of the fourth inning before leaving the field with a trainer.

“He felt some muscle discomfort towards the latter part of his outing,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

“It’s more on the top of his arm, and we don’t believe it’s anything related to his surgery.”

During the second inning, Maeda dove for a bunted ball in the infield grass. He got up slowly, but after several warmup pitches, he continued to pitch. The Yankees scored five runs in the second inning.

Baldelli also indicated the Maeda would likely need some time off with the arm soreness.

Maeda was struck in the ankle by a batted ball in his previous start.

The Twins are scheduled to open a four game series on Thursday against Kansas City at Target Field. Tyler Mahle is expected to start Thursday night for the Twins with a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.