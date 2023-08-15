Twins back home to face Tigers, Baldelli discusses Lewis’ return, lineup flexibility, Detroit’s Cabrera

nbsp;

After playing 13 of their last 16 games on the road, the Twins are back home to begin a nice, long run of home games as they enter a stretch that could define their season.

Click the video box on this page to watch Rocco Baldelli discuss Royce Lewis’ return to the Twins, the lineup and defensive flexibility this year’s roster has allowed, and thoughts on Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera as he plays the Twins for the final time as his 21-year-career winds down

The Twins play 12 of their next 14 – and 18 of their next 26 – at home.

The Twins lineup gets a boost with Royce Lewis’ return. He’s been out with an injury to his oblique muscle, returning to face the Tigers after a four-game rehab stint in St. Paul.

The Twins will honor Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera before Tuesday night’s game – his 112th appearance in Minnesota, which ties him for 6th all-time among Twins opponents.

The #MnTwins honor Detroit's Miguel Cabrera before tonight's game – his 112th appearance at Target Field/Metrodome.



This week's series is virtually assured to be his final games in Minnesota.



The 12-time All-Star is retiring after this, his 21st-season in MLB.#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/kIc5ppzNix — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) August 15, 2023