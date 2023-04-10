Baldelli and Larnach react to Twins’ loss Monday to Chicago

The Twins lost a series opener for the first time this season and are now 3-1 in openers on the year after losing Monday to the White Sox at Targt Field.

The Twins are now 1-4 in their last five games against the White Sox overall and 3-5 in their last eight games against Chicago-AL at Target Field.

Starter Kenta Maeda was saddled with his second-straight loss after allowing four runs on eight hits (1 home run), with no walks and three strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work. Monday was his longest outing since tossing 6.0 shutout innings on August 14, 2021 vs. Tampa Bay.

Trevor Larnach went 1-for-5, extending his on-base streak to 10 games, setting a new career best; has a .413 on-base percentage in that span and is the only Twins hitter to reach safely in all 10-games this season.