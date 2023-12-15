Balanced scoring leads Breck past Apple Valley in boys high school basketball

Four different players reached double-digits in scoring as the Breck Mustangs picked up a 79-47 road win at Apple Valley Thursday night.

Miles Newton led Breck with 20 points and DeAngelo Dungey scored 14 for the Mustangs. Wisconsin Badgers commit Daniel Freitag pitched in with 11 and Hanif Muhammad also scored 11 points.

Breck improves to 3-0 this season. They host Minneapolis North on December 19.

