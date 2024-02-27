Back in playoff race w/ 24 to go, Wild prepare for pivotal week

Going 7-1-1 since the All-Star Break, the Minnesota Wild have resurrected their postseason hopes but will need to stay hot in order to keep climbing the ladder to make it into the playoffs.

Click the video box on this page to watch morning skate interviews from Tuesday with Brock Faber, Freddy Gaudreau and head coach John Hynes

This week’s three games could be pivotal. Tuesday, the Wild host a Carolina Hurricanes team tied for 4th place in the East. From there, they hit the road for games at Nashville and St. Louis – the two teams which sit between the Wild sit and the playoff cut-line.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Zach Bogosian participated in the Wild’s morning skate on Tuesday.

Eriksson Ek is expected to play Tuesday, Bogosian likely won’t play Tuesday but is expected to travel with the team to Nashville and St. Louis.

Filip Gustavsson will start for the Wild against the Hurricanes.

The Wild enter Thursday night in tenth place, four points behind Nashville – who currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot.