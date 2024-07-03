Aurora set for playoff opener this weekend in Detroit

The Minnesota Aurora have yet to lose a regular season match in the three-seasons they’ve existed, but they’re still seeking a first USL-W Championship. This year’s quest for a title begins Friday in the Conference Semifinals against Indy Eleven in Detroit.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Aurora players Cat Rapp and Katie Duong as they prepare to dive into postseason play this weekend

The Aurora won the Heartland Division with a 10-0-2 record this summer, their third consecutive unbeaten regular season.

Katie Duong heads into the playoffs on a tear, having scored goals in seven straight matches.

It earned them a Conference Semifinal matchup against a familiar Indy Eleven (7-2-1) team.

The two teams have now met in all three of the Aurora’s postseason appearances.

Indy knocked the Aurora out of the postseason last year in the Conference Final, then went on to win the USL-W Championship.

In their inaugural season back in 2022, the Aurora advanced all the way to the Championship game – losing 2-1 to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL-W title game. The Aurora defeated Indy in the Conference Final that season.

This year’s Conference Semifinal and Final will be played at Detroit City FC’s Keyworth Stadium in the Hamtramck neighborhood of Detroit.

The Aurora and Indy play the first Conference Semi on Friday at 3:00pm Central time, followed by Detroit City FC against River Light FC at 6:00 p.m.

The winners meet in the Conference Final on Sunday at Noon CT.

All matches at the Conference Final in Detroit will be streamed on the Detroit City FC YouTube channel.