Aurora close second straight unbeaten regular season with 7-0 win over Chicago

With 6,987 fans behind their backs, Minnesota Aurora picked up its last regular season win, 7-0, over Chicago City SC at TCO Stadium on Saturday, finishing the season 12-0-0.

Aurora’s only first half goal came in the 37th minute. Addy Weichers served a corner kick into the 18-yard box, and Morgan Stone headed it past Chicago City goalkeeper, Lauren Keiser, for a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

“We were really excited to have all our wonderful fans here, nearly 7,000 people. Thank you fans for continuing to show up; we have the best fans in the league,” said Head Coach Nicole Lukic. “It took us a bit to break them down, credit to Chicago, they had a good first half. They’re a physical team, and they gave us a good matchup. We talked about a few adjustments at halftime, and our players showed they’re coachable. The floodgates opened from there.”

Star Tribune Star of the Game Cat Rapp netted two goals in quick succession, opening the second half scoring in the 58th and 60th minute. Mariah Nguyen pulled her defender wide to create space for Rapp at the top of the 18-yard box, giving Rapp time to pick her head up and place a rocketing shot in the upper righthand corner for 2-0.

Rapp’s second goal started from a quick throw-in to the feet of Sophie French. French found Rapp’s feet at the top of the 18-yard box, and Rapp finished the shot from distance. Rapp has scored nine goals this season.

With another goal against Chicago City, Maya Hansen finished the regular season with 12 goals, leading the team in scoring and setting the franchise’s regular season scoring record. Hansen scored in the 63rd minute when French threaded a pass through City’s defense for Hansen to run on to for 4-0.

Arianna Del Moral and Hannah Adler entered the match in the 68th minute, and within the same minute, the duo connected to put their team up 5-0. Adler now has 11 goals with Minnesota Aurora.

Sophie French finished off the Aurora’s scoring with a brace. Her first goal came in the 72nd minute from Hannah Adler, and she scored her second goal 10 minutes later (82nd minute) after Hansen helped force a turnover by Chicago City.

Wrapping up the charity goals program at halftime, Cultivated CBD’s Anthony Newby presented a Mother’s Love a check for $5,500.

Playoff information

Information regarding media availability heading into the playoffs will be available Monday. Aurora travels to Flint, Michigan for the Central Conference playoffs Thursday, July 6. Game time TBD.

