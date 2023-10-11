Aurora announces addition of UPSL team

Minnesota Aurora is growing, adding a second team ahead of the upcoming season.

The club announced Wednesday morning it is adding a United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) team for the 2024 season.

That team, Aurora 2, will add players through tryouts and recruitment, with selected players being able to train and have access to the same benefits as the first team. It will also serve as a potential pathway for players to develop and rise to the top club.

“UPSL is a perfect fit for Aurora to grow. I am looking forward to finding top talent in Minnesota to represent Aurora 2 on and off the field,” Aurora’s Sporting Director Nicole Lukic said in a statement. “Aurora 2 will increase our community engagement on so many levels. I am excited to increase our player pool, grow our technical staff, and to provide our fans with an opportunity to continue supporting Aurora soccer.”

“We are truly excited to welcome Minnesota Aurora FC to the UPSL,” UPSL Commissioner Yan Skwara added. “Our UPSL Women league has expanded greatly over the past several months and we are looking forward to welcoming one of Minnesota’s top soccer clubs. Minnesota Aurora is a community-owned organization with an incredible commitment to player development that aligns exactly with ours, and we look forward to seeing them compete in the UPSL.”

The UPSL team will start play in the spring. The search for a coaching staff will begin soon, and player tryouts will take place in December and January, the organization says. Anyone interested in a tryout can fill out a form online.

After an incredible debut season in 2022 that ended with an overtime loss in the championship game, Aurora explored opportunities to move to a professional league before deciding to put that on hold for at least two seasons.