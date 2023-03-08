Augsburg wrestling sends eight to Nationals, looking for program’s 14 national title

Wrestling in March isn’t anything new for the Augsburg University men’s program. They have eight competing at the NCAA DIII meet this weekend, going for the program’s fourteenth national title.

Augsburg has had seven or more national tournament qualifiers in 19 of the last 20 seasons. Their last national title in 2019 came in Roanoke, VA., the same location the Augsburg is competing in this weekend.

Click the video box above to hear comments from the wrestling team about competing at Nationals

The following wrestlers from Augsburg are competing at Nationals:

Sam Stuhl – 141

Charlie Stuhl – 149

Tyler Shilson – 157

Cooper Willis – 165

Seth Goetzinger 174

Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann – 184

Parker Venz – 197

Tyler Kim – 285

