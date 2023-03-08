Augsburg wrestling sends eight to Nationals, looking for program’s 14 national title
Wrestling in March isn’t anything new for the Augsburg University men’s program. They have eight competing at the NCAA DIII meet this weekend, going for the program’s fourteenth national title.
Augsburg has had seven or more national tournament qualifiers in 19 of the last 20 seasons. Their last national title in 2019 came in Roanoke, VA., the same location the Augsburg is competing in this weekend.
Click the video box above to hear comments from the wrestling team about competing at Nationals
The following wrestlers from Augsburg are competing at Nationals:
Sam Stuhl – 141
Charlie Stuhl – 149
Tyler Shilson – 157
Cooper Willis – 165
Seth Goetzinger 174
Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann – 184
Parker Venz – 197
Tyler Kim – 285
For more information on the Augsburg wrestling program, click here.