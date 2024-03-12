Augsburg wrestling in pursuit this week of 15th NCAA Division III team national title

The Augsburg wrestling team has won 14 national titles since 1991 and is hoping to make it 15 this weekend in La Crosse, Wis. The NCAA Division III national tournament begins on Friday.

Augsburg is the defending champion, and in a great spot to repeat. The Auggies will enter this weekend with the most individual qualifiers of any school in the country, with qualifiers in each of the 10 weight classes. No other school has more than eight qualifiers.

Every Division III team title has been won by Augsburg or Wartburg (Iowa) every year since 1995.

KSTP Sports stopped by a recent Augsburg practice and spoke with head coach Tony Valek and senior 285-pounder Tyler Kim (Apple Valley HS).

Kim has been Augsburg’s starting heavyweight all five years of his career. Away from the mat, he’s currently doing an internship in St. Paul at the State Capitol.

Kim has a 3.65 undergraduate GPA, and is currently pursuing his Master of Arts in Leadership degree. He is planning to pursue a career in public/civic administration, and has already been accepted to the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs.