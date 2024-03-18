Augsburg Wrestling Claims 15th National Championship

The Augsburg University Aggies won their 15th national championship and their second in a row on March 16 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. They defeated second-place Wartburg by 7.5 points and are now tied with them for the most national championships in NCAA Division III history. Augsburg and Wartburg have been the only two schools to claim the NCAA Division III national title since 1995.

Individually, senior 184-pounder Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann won his first national championship with a 19-2 win. Schwanebeck-Ostermann finished the season 33-1 and hadn’t lost a match since November.

Tyler Kim, a senior 285-pound wrestler and Burnsville native also claimed his first national title with a 4-2 win. The four-time All-American finished his season with 30 wins and two losses.

***Click the video box above for extended interviews with the team***