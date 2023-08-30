Augsburg moves season-opener up to Friday due to heat

Augsburg University has moved its season-opening football game against the University of Northwestern-St. Paul up to Friday night.

The university cited the high heat and humidity forecast for Saturday, when the game was scheduled to be played.

The game will now start at 7 p.m. Friday at Edor Nelson Field.

According to the university, its other home athletic events scheduled for Saturday — a women’s soccer home game against Crown at 7 p.m. at Edor Nelson Field and the Auggie men’s golf team’s home invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake — are still on as scheduled.