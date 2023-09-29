Augsburg football reflects on Hail Marry win, now focused on playing St. John’s

The Augsburg University football team is 3-0 to start their season after a Hail Marry touchdown win over Gustavus last Saturday. Now Augsburg will host No. 7 St. John’s.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Augsburg senior quarterback Cade Sheehan, junior wide receiver Dominic Smith and head coach Derrin Lamker***

Augsburg senior quarterback Cade Sheehan threw a game-winning, 34-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Tyrone Wilson with one second remaining in the game, giving Augsburg a 33-31 victory over host Gustavus Adolphus College in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football contest last Saturday afternoon.