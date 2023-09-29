Augsburg football reflects on Hail Marry win, now focused on playing St. John’s

KSTP Sports KSTP

Augsburg football talks Hail Marry win, plus facing St. John’s.

The Augsburg University football team is 3-0 to start their season after a Hail Marry touchdown win over Gustavus last Saturday. Now Augsburg will host No. 7 St. John’s.

Augsburg senior quarterback Cade Sheehan threw a game-winning, 34-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Tyrone Wilson with one second remaining in the game, giving Augsburg a 33-31 victory over host Gustavus Adolphus College in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football contest last Saturday afternoon.