As successful regular season winds down, Gophers soccer set to host Big Ten Tourney games

Before the season, the Gophers soccer team knew the first two rounds of the Big Ten Conference tournament would be held at their own Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. The catch was, they still had to qualify to play in it.

They did so, clinching a spot in the conference tourney with a 3-0 home win over Indiana last weekend.

Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with Gopher soccer players Khyah Harper and Elizabeth Overberg along with head coach Erin Chastain about their successful season, the Big Ten Tournament ahead, and Harper’s amazing season that has her leading the nation in goal scoring

Gophers soccer players Caroline Birdsell and Elizabeth Overberg celebrate the team’s win over Indiana that clinched a spot in the 2024 Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament (Courtesy: Gophers Athletics / Sage Zipeto)

In the win senior Khyah Harper (Lino Lakes / Centennial H.S.) scored her 17th goal of the season, giving her the NCAA Division I goal-scoring lead. It was also her program record-tying sixth game-winning goal of the season.

The Gophers began the season on a nine-game unbeaten (8-0-1) tear, and enter the season finale 11-3-3.

They have an unbeaten 6-0-2 record at home this season.

With the recent, massive expansion of the Big Ten, only ten teams qualify for the women’s soccer tourney.

The first two rounds play at the Gophers’ home stadium between October 31st and November 3rd.

The Semifinals and Final will be at CITY Park in St. Louis on November 7th and 10th.

The Gophers currently sit 7th in the Big Ten with one game left to play (home vs. Iowa on Sunday). They’re in line to have their best conference finish since placing sixth in 2018 – notable as their high-standing comes in the first year of the expanded, eighteen-team Big Ten Conference.