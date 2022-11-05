Armstrong makes history with section championship win Friday night

Armstrong and Cooper have a Robbinsdale rivalry and it put another notch in it’s belt Friday night in the Section 5, AAAAA football finale at Armstrong High School.

Armstrong won the game 42-7, punching their first ticket to State since 2003.

Click the video box above to view extended highlights of Armstrong against Cooper

Cooper scored the first touchdown of the game with a pass to LSU commit Jaxon Howard for a 7-0 lead.

Armstrong then scored 42 unanswered points, 35 of those came in the second half. Senior running back Reggie Carter rushed for three touchdowns in the game, two of them were in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Armstrong qualifies for the Class 5A football state tournament with a 8-2 overall record. Cooper’s season ends with a 3-7 overall record.