Q&A: Arizona scout Mike Guentzel breaks down Wild-Stars playoff matchup

Former Gophers player and associate coach Mike Guenztel, now a scout with the Arizona Coyotes, helped us breakdown the Wild-Stars 1st round playoff matchup. He’s in charge of scouting nine NHL teams, with Minnesota and Dallas in that mix. In other words, he knows a lot about both teams.

The Wild went 2-2 against Dallas during the regular season with both wins coming in shootouts.

Wild vs. Stars – 1st round schedule (*if necessary):

Game 1 – Wild at Stars – Monday, (8:30 p.m.)

Game 2 – Wild at Stars – Wednesday, (8:30 p.m.)

Game 3 – Stars at Wild – Friday, (8:30 p.m.)

Game 4 – Stars at Wild – Sunday, (5:30 p.m.)

Game 5* – Wild at Stars – Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6* – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7* – Wild at Stars – Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

Below is a series preview from the Associated Press:

Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. Central

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Stars host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 4, the Wild won 6-5 in a shootout. Frederick Gaudreau led the Wild with two goals.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall with an 18-4-4 record against the Central Division. The Stars have scored 281 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Minnesota has a 46-25-11 record overall and a 16-8-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild are 22-11-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 40 goals and 35 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.