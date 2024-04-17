Area teams participate in East vs. West Lacrosse Showdown

The sport of lacrosse has shown constant growth in the state of Minnesota over the past few years. On Saturday, White Bear Lake High School hosted the first ever East vs. West Lacrosse Showdown. In just one day, over 20 teams played in 27 games across seven different fields, helping to kick off the 2024 spring season.

Our Nick Gruber attended the event to talk with White Bear Lake boys lacrosse head coach Brandon Husak who helped organize the event and also caught a matchup between Irondale and Mound Westonka. Irondale came out on top earning a 13-9 victory.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Brandon Husak and extended highlights from the game***