UFC head Dana White criticizes fighter Bryce Mitchell’s praise of Hitler and other comments

UFC President and CEO Dana White has criticized Bryce Mitchell for making anti-Semitic and homophobic comments on a podcast during which the featherweight also praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust. But White says the organization will not take any disciplinary actions against Mitchell because of his freedom of expression. White says in a statement put by the UFC that he has “heard a lot of dumb and ignorant (stuff) said over the years, but this is probably the worst.”

