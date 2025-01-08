Steve Kerr’s mother among those evacuated from Pacific Palisades wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr’s 90-year-old mother was among the thousands of residents evacuated from the raging wildfire in the suburbs of Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors coach said his mom, Ann, had left her home in Pacific Palisades given the evacuation orders for tens of thousands of people. Kerr said Everett Dayton in Golden State’s player development department grew up there had lost his family home in the picturesque area of Southern California, where extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside and aided the fire’s spread.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.