French police turn away, arrest Feyenoord fans ahead of Champions League match against Lille

LILLE, France (AP) — Dozens of Feyenoord fans banned from travelling to Lille for the final Champions League group game between the two clubs have been turned away or arrested at the border, according to French authorities. The Prefecture du Nord, which represents the French state in the Lille region, said dozens of fans of the Dutch team have been refused entry to France and that others who were in possession of pyrotechnics were taken into custody. Police also arrested individuals claiming to be Feyenoord fans in the city center of Lille. France’s interior ministry said there was a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between fans of the two teams when introducing the travel ban ahead of Wednesday’s match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

