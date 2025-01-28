Ely Callaway’s lost memoir goes on sale in March with an AI-generated audiobook

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Ely Callaway, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Callaway Golf, announces the company's introduction of the ERC II driver at a news conference in Carlsbad, California, Oct. 18, 2000. The driver, a nonconforming golf club, will be sold in the United States regardless of any rulings by the USGA. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LENNY IGNELZI]

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — What’s being described as the lost memoir of Ely Callaway will be available in March. Callaway’s son collaborated on a book that goes well beyond how Callaway found a hickory shaft wedge, bought a small company and turned it into Callaway Golf. The book also explores his work as president of the largest American textile company, and how he turned a small vineyard in Southern California into a wine business. Callaway died in 2001. He left behind hundreds of pages of manuscripts and interviews that his son and a co-editor pieced together in a book.

