Ely Callaway’s lost memoir goes on sale in March with an AI-generated audiobook

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — What’s being described as the lost memoir of Ely Callaway will be available in March. Callaway’s son collaborated on a book that goes well beyond how Callaway found a hickory shaft wedge, bought a small company and turned it into Callaway Golf. The book also explores his work as president of the largest American textile company, and how he turned a small vineyard in Southern California into a wine business. Callaway died in 2001. He left behind hundreds of pages of manuscripts and interviews that his son and a co-editor pieced together in a book.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.