Anthony Edwards chosen for Team USA roster at 2024 Olympics

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be playing for Team USA this summer during the Olympics in Paris, France.

The announcement was made early Wednesday morning by USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director Grant Hill.

Edwards becomes just the fourth Timberwolves player in team history to be on the roster for Team USA’s men’s basketball team, joining the ranks of Kevin Love, Kevin Garnett and Christian Laettner, who won gold medals in 2012, 2000 and 1992, respectively.

The 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 and Aug. 11.

Team USA will be a part of Group C, and will first take on Serbia on July 28, South Sudan on July31 and then Puerto Rico on Aug. 3 in the first round of the Olympic tournament, according to team and league officials. The group phase will happen in Lille France before the knockout and medal rounds in Paris.