Hall of Famer, Suns broadcaster Ann Meyers Drysdale helps preview playoff match-up vs. Timberwolves

Hall of Famer and Phoenix Suns broadcaster Ann Meyers Drysdale spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Tuesday, via Zoom. The Timberwolves-Suns best-of-7 playoff series begins on Saturday at Target Center. The start time is expected to be announced by Wednesday night, and perhaps sooner.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Meyers Drysdale***

The Suns swept the season series, 3-0 — with three double-digit wins.

The Wolves’ worst offensive performance of the season and two of their worst defensive efforts came in those three losses.

Before you think it’s all doom-and-gloom, the Wolves play very well at Target Center and have earned homecourt advantage in this first round. We also know that Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are capable of superstar outputs.

The Wolves and Suns have never met in the postseason.