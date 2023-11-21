Ankle sprain expected to sideline Jaden McDaniels for a few weeks

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without one of their young stars and best defenders for at least a couple of weeks.

Tuesday, the club announced that forward Jaden McDaniels suffered a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain during Monday’s game against the Knicks, which forced him to leave the contest early.

He’ll be re-evaluated in a week but is currently expected to return to action in two to three weeks, the team says.

Minnesota is back in action Wednesday night when Philadelphia comes to town.