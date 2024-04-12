Waseca native Andrew Morgan details basketball transition to Nebraska and bypassing Gophers

After a solid three-year run playing for the North Dakota State basketball program, Waseca native Andrew Morgan will use his final year of eligibility at Nebraska.

Morgan was second team All-Summit League this past season, averaging 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

Morgan also visited the Gophers, and gave his home state school a lot of thought.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Morgan, via Zoom, to hear about his decision to be a Cornhusker and play for well-known coach Fred Hoiberg.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Morgan and to see him in action***

Morgan’s best game his junior year was a 31-point performance in an overtime win vs. Kansas City. He went 14-of-16 at the free-throw line.

Morgan appeared in 85 career games with the Bison and started 59 times the past two seasons.