Andover prepares to defend Class 2A state hockey championship

The Andover Huskies boys hockey team enters the state tournament in St. Paul with a big target on their backs. Andover won the Class 2A state championship last season with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Maple Grove in double overtime.

The 2022-23 season has been a success so far for the Huskies. They carry a 21-6-1 record into the tourney and are coming off an impressive 7-2 win over Duluth East in the Section 7AA championship game. They’ve won 14 of their last 15 games.

Andover is averaging 5.5 goals per game this season and are led by Cooper Conway’s 45 goals.

The Huskies drew the No. 4 seed for the tournament and will open up in the quarterfinals on Thursday night against No. 5 seed Lakeville South (21-6-1).

