The Andover girls hockey team is one of the top programs in the state and that talent was on display Tuesday night. The Huskies topped Rogers, 5-0.

Our Nick Gruber was at the game and captured the highlights above.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights of Andover’s win over Rogers***

Andover is aiming to make the state tournament for a seventh consecutive season. They won championships in 2020 and 2022.