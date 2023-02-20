Andover girls hockey ready to defend state title

The Andover girls hockey team won state titles in 2020 and 2022, and is well-positioned to try and win another later this week at Xcel Energy Center. Andover is the No. 2 overall seed in 2A, Minnetonka is No. 1. Minnetonka and Andover split two match-ups in the regular season.

KSTP Sports was at Andover’s practice on Friday and spoke with star senior Ella Boerger and head coach Melissa Volk.

This is Andover’s fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Boerger is committed to St. Thomas and has a team-high 73 points this season in 26 games. The forward has 40 goals and is a finalist for Ms. Hockey.

Andover is 25-3 this season.

The semifinals and finals for the A and AA tournaments will be televised on KSTC Channel 45. Quarterfinal games can be viewed online at https://nspn.tv/MSHSL.