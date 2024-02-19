Andover girls hockey ready for 7th consecutive trip to state tournament

The Andover high school girls hockey team is in the 2A state tournament for a 7th consecutive year. The Huskies won championships in 2020 and 2022 and finished runner-up last year and in 2019.

3-seed Andover plays Rosemount Thursday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center in the quarterfinals. Minnetonka is the top seed, Hill-Murray the two, Edina the four, and Northfield the five.

KSTP Sports stopped by Andover practice on Monday and spoke with 11th-year head coach Melissa Volk and seniors Nora Sauer and Cailin Mumm. Both will play for the University of St. Thomas next year.

Andover outscored its opponents 21-2 to win the section title.

The Huskies record is 21-4-3. This is their 9th trip to the state tournament in the last 11 years.