Andover football closes out regular season with 42-7 victory over Robbinsdale Armstrong

Andover will be the top seed in Class 5A Section 7 when the playoffs begin next week and as a result will have a first-round bye. Ranked No. 5, the Huskies had a convincing win Wednesday night at No. 8 Robbinsdale Armstrong.

Andover senior running back D’Mario Davenport had five touchdowns that helped lead the Huskies to a resounding 42-7 victory in the Class 5A matchup of top-10 teams.

Armstrong can make a strong case for being the top seed in its section.

Andover is the highest-scoring team in 5A.