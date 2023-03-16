State Girls Hoops: Alexandria pulls away from Hill-Murray in AAA Semifinal

Hadley Thul had 18 points and 8 rebounds as Alexandria ran away from Hill-Murray in the second half for a 59-37 win in their Class AAA State Quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Click the video box on this page for extended second-half highlights of Alexandria and Hill-Murray in the Class AAA State Quarterfinals

The Cardinals led by 6 at halftime, but held the Pioneers to just 16 second half points.

Chloe Scholl also scored 16 for the Cardinals who advance to play Benilde-St Margaret’s in the Class AAA State Semifinal on Thursday.

