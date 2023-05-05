Alex Kirilloff enjoying time with Saints, swinging pain-free, and ready for next crack with Twins

nbsp;

Alex Kirilloff is mashing at Triple-A St. Paul, patiently awaiting his next opportunity with the Twins. The recurring wrist injury that required a second surgery last August seems to be in Kirilloff’s rearview mirror.

He noted in a conversation with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson this week at CHS Field that he’s able to swing pain-free.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Kirilloff***

Kirilloff has hit for average and power in his 50-plus games at Triple-A. The key is to show his defensive flexibility, playing first base and the corner outfield spots. It’s seemingly when, not if, he’ll be back with the Twins.

The decision was made on Sunday to option him to Triple-A after his 20-day rehab assignment ended.

Twins president of operations Derek Falvey was at CHS Field on Tuesday to watch Kirilloff and the other Twins’ prospects with the Saints.