Tatum Findley hit a clutch 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining in the second half as Albany beat Goodhue 48-45 in the Class 2A semifinals of the Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Findley led Albany with 13 points and Kylan Gerads added 12 points.

Albany will face Providence Academy in the Class 2A state championship game on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on 45TV.