Akers’ Vikings practice debut; Bradbury, Darrisaw limited; Jefferson talks Chargers
It may be a small sample size, but with all Justin Jefferson has accomplished in his three-plus seasons in the NFL – nothing seems out of reach.
Jefferson’s 309 yards lead the NFL through two games. His 154.5 yards per game average puts him on pace for 2626 yards this season, which would smash the NFL single-season record of 1,964 yards set by Detroit’s Calvin Johnson 2012.
Click the video box on this page to watch Justin Jefferson’s weekly press conference previewing the Vikings Week Three game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Jefferson and the Vikings offense welcomed newly-acquired running back Cam Akers to the TCO Center on Thursday. The Vikings completed a trade for Akers on Wednesday, bringing him in from the Los Angeles Rams.
Akers went through his first practice with the Vikings Thursday afternoon.
That same practice session saw limited participation by both tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury.
Bradbury left the season opener and missed the Vikings entire Week Two game with a back ailment.
Darrisaw dressed for Week Two against the Eagles, was active, but did not play due an ankle injury.