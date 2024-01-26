Gophers distance runner Aidan Jones qualifies for World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Serbia

Gophers true freshman distance runner Aidan Jones has qualified for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30.

He qualified due to finishing top-6 in a race last weekend.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with the Minneapolis native and Washburn HS graduate about the cool accomplishment.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Jones, and to see him in action***

Jones made Team USA’s U20 men’s team by finishing fourth overall in Richmond, Va., running to a time of 24:23.3 at an 8K distance.