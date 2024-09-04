After physical training camp, Vikings ready for season opener Sunday vs. Giants

After nearly six weeks of practices and three preseason games, the Vikings are ready to open the 2024 season. A 1.5 point favorite, the Vikings play at the New York Giants Sunday at noon.

KSTP Sports spoke this week with RB Aaron Jones, S Harrison Smith, CB Dwight McGlothern, LB Blake Cashman, and S Josh Metellus.

***Click the video box above to hear from Jones, Smith, McGlothern, Cashman, and Metellus***

On the injury front, head coach Kevin O’Connell noted on Wednesday that WR Jordan Addison (ankle) is progressing and the hope is he’s a full participant in practice later in the week. In other words, expect him to play on Sunday.

WR Jalen Nailor (ankle) is a little behind Addison, per O’Connell. But don’t be surprised if he also plays on Sunday.

LB Blake Cashman (finger) is good to go.