Lynx focused on their five picks WNBA Draft

After missing the WNBA Playoffs in 2022, the Minnesota Lynx have two first-round picks in Monday’s 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Lynx have five overall picks in the three-round draft, with the number two overall pick in the first round being the most coveted.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is basically a lock to go first overall to the Indiana Fever, but the Lynx have options with the second pick. Among the other tops players available are Maryland guard Diamond Miller, Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist, and Stanford guard Haley Jones. The Lynx also have the 12th overall pick in the first round.

The WNBA Draft begins Monday night at 6:00 p.m. in New York City.

The 2023 season marks the 25th season of Lynx basketball.

