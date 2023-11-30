After loss to San Francisco, Gophers Men’s Basketball looking for win at Barn on Thursday

Gophers head coach Ben Johnson, forward Isaiah Ihnen, and guard Cam Christie took part in a press conference Wednesday to talk about the stiff competition in the Big Ten, and how the team planning to turn things around. The Gophers host New Orleans on Thursday night.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson, Ihnen, and Christie meet with reporters***

Last time out on Sunday at San Francisco, Dawson Garcia reached 1,000 career points, leading the Gophers with 19 points and six rebounds, but the Gophers never led. They lost by 18 points.

After Thursday’s nonconference game, Minnesota opens the Big Ten season Sunday when it travels to Ohio State.

The Gophers’ record is 4-2.