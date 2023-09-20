After loss to North Carolina, Gophers look ahead to game at Northwestern Saturday

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and safety Tyler Nubin discussed many topics at Wednesday’s news conference.

Topics touched on include what led to the loss at North Carolina, and what the team needs to work on in order to overcome Northwestern Saturday in Evanston.

Minnesota is already 1-0 in Big Ten play thanks to a season-opening win over Nebraska on Aug. 31.

The Gophers are looking to go to 2-0 in league play for the second time under Fleck, also doing so in 2019 when they opened 6-0 against Big Ten foes.

A win Saturday would mark the 37th time in program history Minnesota won its first two conference games and just the third time since 2004 (started 3-0 in B1G in 2014).

Kickoff Saturday at Northwestern is set for 6:30 p.m.