After loss to Knicks, Timberwolves set sights on Pelicans

After a New Year’s Day loss to the Knicks in New York, the Timberwolves are preparing for the New Orleans Pelicans. That game is Wednesday night at Target Center.

Following practice on Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Square, center Rudy Gobert, guard Jordan McLaughlin, and head coach Chris Finch spoke with KSTP Sports about what is needed to take the team from good to great, Jordan’s impact on the team, and how they plan to overcome the Pelicans.

McLaughlin scored a season-high nine points in the loss in New York. This after he didn’t play the two previous games.

The Wolves have the schedule advantage Wednesday since New Orleans plays the Nets Tuesday night.

The Wolves remain No. 1 in the West at 24-8, 14-1 at home.