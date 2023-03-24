After early scare, Gophers trounce Canisius 9-2 in regional semifinal

The top-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team trailed 2-1 early in the second period, only to rally and score the final eight goals of the game in a 9-2 win over Canisius in the Fargo Regional semifinal on Friday.

Bryce Brodzinki led the way for the Maroon & Gold with three goals. Logan Cooley had three assists for Minnesota.

Nick Bowman scored 3:33 into the second period to give Canisius a 2-1 lead but Aaron Huglen and Connor Kurth scored goals later in the second period as Minnesota would retake the lead for good.

The tide really turned early in the third period when Stafano Bottinini took a major penalty for Canisius. The Gophers turned that into two power play goals and never looked back. Minnesota scored six goals in the third period.

The Gophers will face St. Cloud State in the regional final with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line. The Gophers and Huskies will drop the puck at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night in Fargo.