After a 4-1 road trip, Timberwolves set sights on Knicks at Target Center

Forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Kyle Anderson shared their thoughts on the Timberwolves productive road trip following Monday morning’s shoot-around. The Wolves went 4-1 on their 5-game, 10-day trip. At 9-3, the Wolves sit atop the Western Conference standings.

The duo also talked about taking on the Knicks Monday night, what having point guard Mike Conley Jr. has done for the team, and being excited to play in front of hometown fans for the first time in a while.

***Click the video box on this page to watch the interviews with Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyle Anderson***

After Monday’s home game vs. New York, the Wolves host Philadelphia on Wednesday and Sacramento on Friday.