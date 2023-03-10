Former Viking Ben Leber reacts to Adam Thielen being released

From undrafted free agent to the practice squad to eventually being in the Vikings Ring of Honor, Adam Thielen’s amazing 10-year run with Minnesota is movie-esque.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with former Viking Ben Leber about the team’s decision to release Thielen. Leber is currently a host on Twin Cities Live and serves as an analyst on the Vikings Radio Network.

Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards with six touchdowns in 2022 and moved all the way up to third in team history for career receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss. Thielen’s 6,682 yards rank fourth in Vikings history.

The Vikings save nearly $7M in salary cap space with the move. Thielen will look to sign elsewhere, presumably with a win-now team and quarterback.