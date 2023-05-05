Q&A: Adam Thielen on leaving Vikings for Carolina

Adam Thielen Interview 5-3-23

Former Viking Adam Thielen is in the middle of organized team activities with the Panthers, his new team. He signed a three-year, $25 million deal with Carolina in March after spending 10-seasons with the Vikings.

He will carry a cap hit of $3.3M in 2023 and $9.9M in 2024. His base salary for each season is as follows: $1.1M, $5.5M, and $4M. $11M of his deal was guaranteed at signing with an $8.3M signing bonus.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Thielen this week to review his parting with Minnesota, why Carolina is a good fit, and much more.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Thielen***

Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards with six touchdowns in 2022 and moved all the way up to third in team history for career receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss. Thielen’s 6,682 yards rank fourth in Vikings history.

Thielen was quick to note that there’s no bad blood with the Vikings and that he’s had many great conversations with coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.