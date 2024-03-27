Q&A: Panthers WR Adam Thielen on his foundation, transitioning to Carolina, the Vikings, and more

The Thielen Foundation, with former Viking Adam Thielen at the forefront, has donated over $2.5 million to Minnesota causes over the years. One of many examples: They helped bring back Friday night lights at Brooklyn Center High School in 2021 by fixing stadium lighting that had been out for three years.

Even with Adam now a Carolina Panther, the charitable work continues in the Twin Cities, along with Charlotte.

Thielen was the Vikings Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2022 for all that he does for the community.

Here is a list of upcoming Minnesota events:

-Friday, May 11th: Thielen Foundation Topgolf, presented by Choice Bank

-Saturday, May 12th: Hormel Foods x UNRL Thielen Football Camps (Eden Prairie)

-Thursday, May 30th: UNRL Celebrity Softball Game hosted by CJ Ham

-Saturday, June 20th: Hormel Foods x UNRL Thielen Football Camps (Detroit Lakes)

Twin Cities-based company UNRL clothing apparel is donating six-figures annually.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson had a wide-ranging conversation with Adam about the importance of giving back, his first year with the Panthers, QB Kirk Cousins joining him in the NFC South, WR Justin Jefferson’s forthcoming contract extension, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Thielen***

Thielen, who will be 34-years-old when the season starts, had 103 catches for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023.

Thielen is third in Vikings history for career receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss. Thielen’s 6,682 yards rank fourth in Vikings history.