3M Arena at Mariucci renovations almost wrapped up

A $14-million dollar project to renovate and modernize the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci and Ridder Arenas continues.

KSTP Sports stopped by Mariucci Arena on Wednesday to see the progress being made.

The next step in the project will be the installation of the boards and new seats, which is about a month away from happening. Two additional rows of seats will be added with the newly created space.

The refrigeration systems and lighting are being replaced, and the ice surface at Mariucci Arena is being reduced from the previous “Olympic-size” ice sheet to dimensions closer to the “NHL size” standard.

The project will be completed in time for the 2023-24 season.