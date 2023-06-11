3AAA State track and field highlights

nbsp;

The high school track season came to a close with the Class 3A state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Rosemount senior discus thrower Hayden Bills set a state record with a throw of 207-feet.

***Click the video box above to view highlights from the meet***

Maple Grove senior Jordyn Borsch won three state titles in the 100 Meter, 200 Meter and 400 Meter sprints.

Overall team results, Rosemount won the boys team title, Minnetonka won the girls team title.

Click here to view final results from the meet.